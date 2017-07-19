Nevertheless, He Persists: McConnell Seeks to Shame Wayward Senators With Repeal Vote

"Repeal and replace" may be dead, but the GOP's right wing is still pushing for a vote on "repeal and delay," at least in part to "punish" three women senators who have vowed to vote no.

McConnell remains under pressure from the Kochs and from the right wing of the party to "expose" the no votes.

Following the ups and downs of the GOP’s dogged efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA), rob health insurance from tens of millions, and drastically cut investment in affordable health care could send you to the hospital with a severe case of vertigo.

The GOP has gone back and forth trying to repeal and replace the ACA, also known as Obamacare. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) repeatedly delayed votes on a bill, first because there was not enough agreement among the small group of senators tasked with writing a bill, and then not enough votes to push it through a deeply divided Republican caucus. For some the bill was too extreme, even by GOP standards. For others it was not extreme enough. And it was deeply unpopular, even in counties won by President Trump in 2016. As a result, “repeal and replace” died an ignominious death this week.

Nevertheless, McConnell persists. His current strategy, however, seems less focused on passing legislation than on shaming those Republican senators who refused to vote to repeal the ACA.

McConnell on Tuesday night announced a plan to take up the House bill and force a vote on what is known as “repeal and delay,” repealing Obamacare and delaying any replacement plan for at least two years. Extreme right-wing groups such as Freedom Works, led by the Koch brothers, turned up the heat, trying to pressure senators to vote for repeal and delay.

This approach, however, spells trouble for key Republicans because it eliminates both Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion and the subsidies used to defray the costs of private insurance coverage for those who can’t afford it. According to the Congressional Budget Office, if the bill were passed, 18 million people would lose insurance coverage within a year, and 32 million fewer people would have coverage in 2026, compared with current law. Premiums would increase by at least 20 percent in the first year and double by 2026.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), one of the few Republicans who had not voted to repeal Obamacare, immediately made clear she would not vote for this version. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) quickly voiced their opposition. Interviewed in a Capitol Hill elevator, Murkowski told reporters: “There’s enough chaos and uncertainty already, and this would just contribute to it.”

Capito voiced her opposition in a statement: